ames Owen McMurry, 59, of Salvisa, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at his residence.

Born May 17, 1959, in Mercer County, he was the son of Betty Coker Watts of Lawrenceburg and the late James E. McMurry Jr.

As a child, he attended and was a member of Bohon Christian Church and more recently attended and was a member of Ebenezer Church of Christ. He enjoyed raising chickens and ducks, hunting and watching car races.