Vandiviere and Harmon top Bulldogs at state

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs cross country team also competed at the state meet this past Saturday, Nov. 3, at Kentucky Horse Park.

Burgin sent two female runners and five male runners.

Senior Daylan Vandiviere was the top male Bulldogs, placing 84th in 18:56.80. Freshman Avery Harmon was the top finishing female, placing 74th in 22:56.46.

“We are so proud of all of our runners at the state meet. Each one of them did what they needed to do on a very wet and muddy course,” said Head Coach Bryan Vandiviere.

Rebecca Biggs was the other Lady Bulldogs to compete, placing 146th in 24:44.93.

Four other runners competed for the Bulldogs at the state meet.

Freshman John Boursaw finished 121st in 19:33.98, senior Drew Hatfield placed 147th in 19:56.79, eighth grader Brendan Stanley finished 166th in 20:16.00 and senior Ethan Kestler finished 240th in 21:57.44.

Despite losing a Vandiviere and Hatfield to graduation, the Bulldogs are very young and Coach Vandiviere is looking forward to the future for Burgin cross country,

“We are exited to see what the future has in store for the program as we have many runners participating at the state meet for the fist and second time,” said Vandiviere.

He also talked about his seniors at the conclusion of the meet.

“For our seniors, Drew (Hatfield) and Daylan (Vandiviere), we wish them the best of luck as they continue their journey and thank them four being part of our cross country family.”

PHOTOS BY ARPAN DIXIT: