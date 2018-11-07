Lady Titans XC finish 12th at state meet

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans cross country team and Cody Curtsinger from the Titan boy’s cross country team competed at the Class AA state meet at Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The Lady Titans won the region title in Monticello a few weeks ago and earned the right to send seven runners to state, and they finished 12th overall.

Junior Haley Blevins placed 21st in 20:37.80, eighth grader Clayra Darnell finished 28th in 20:53.32.

Blevins and Darnell were the only Titans to place in the top-30 and top-100.

Four other sophomores ran for the Lady Titans. Emma Leitenberger placed 112th in 22:52.11, Erin Darlan finished 117th in 22:56.91, Madison King came in 178th in 24:45.14, Brianna Wimsatt finished 193rd in 25:13.68 and Corban Profitt placed 218th in 27:06.42.

“Our girls team did great. The Class AA race this year had some strong competitors,” said Head Coach David Teets. “I had two girls place in the top-30 runners out of 230 total runners which is awesome.”

Junior Cody Curtsinger earned the opportunity to compete at the state meet in his first season running, and finished 109th in 19:02.96.

“Cody (Curtsinger) did a fine job for his first state competition,” said Teets. “I am hoping his success at that level will inspire more boys to join my team next year.”

The Mercer County cross country team achieved a few milestones this season.

They won the first region title under Coach Teets in his five-year tenure and the boys team sent a runner to state for the first time under Teets.

“We have a very bright future here in Mercer County,” said Teets.

PHOTOS BY ARPAN DIXIT: