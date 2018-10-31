MCSH Bass Fishing with strong finish at recent tourney

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County bass fishing team competed in their second tournament of the fall season.

They competed at Green River Lake, hosted by Bullitt Central high School, on Saturday, Oct. 27, and took home third place.

Hope Lanham and J.C. Howard weighed in 1.5 pound small mouth bass, Brayson Claunch and Cameron Owens weighed in a one pound bass and Gabe Blair caught four bass. Blair also took home fourth place in the tournament individually.

“I have seen everything from kids coming out of their shells to kids becoming more accurate casting their fishing poles,” said Head Coach Periann Blair.

She was really proud of her kids for competing the way they did and finishing third place.

“All my of kids did absolutely amazing. This sport can be mentally and physically hard on you,” she said. “You can’t give up, you have to always keep your mind on the next cast, because it could be the one that wins it. They are fishing eight hours of the day, in the rain, win and cold. Never once have any of them every complained.

The Titans will be competing in one final tournament at Green River, hosted by Boyle County High School, for the fall season before taking a break and picking things back off in the Spring.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17.

“I would really like to thank my boat captains. My kids couldn’t do what they are doing almost every weekend it if wasn’t for them,” said Blair. “I know they all work five days a week and to get up at 4 a.m. on a Saturday, their day off and get my kids to the lake. That is hands down amazing to me.”