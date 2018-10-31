Lady Titans XC edges Boyle for region title; Blevins places first

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Lady Titans’ successful cross country season continued on Saturday, Oct. 27, in Monticello when they brought home the Region 5 Class AA championship.

The Lady Titans edged out Boyle County for the region crown, having one more runner place in the top 50. Both Boyle and Mercer were tied with 74 points, but after sophomore Corban Profitt was the sixth Lady Titan to finish, the region crown was Mercer County’s to keep for the first time in Head Coach David Teets’ five-year tenure.

Junior Haley Blevins finished in first place overall for the Lady Titans in 20:44.79.

“It takes a lot of work and I’m lucky to have good friends to push through it with me. I want to thank God for my talent and for all He’s done,” said Blevins. “It feels really good to win both as an individual and a team, and I want to use this motivation to continue for state.”

Blevins couldn’t be more proud of her team after winning region.

“During my career, we have never won region and I’m so proud of these girls,” she said. “We never expected to win as a team, but when we heard our name, we were all so surprised. Our hard work had finally paid off.”

Two other Lady Titans finished in the top 15.

Eighth grader Clayra Darnell placed ninth in 21:59.48, and sophomore Emma Leitenberger placed 12th in 12:50.60.

Four other sophomores competed at the region meet for Mercer County.

Sophomore Erin Darland finished 21st in 23:50.91, Brianna Wimsatt placed 31st in 24:45.44, Madison King finished 34th in 24:51.60 and Profitt finished 48th in 27:43.70.

“They put forth the effort and they showed it on Saturday,” said Teets. “They step it up when it’s time to work. I’ve had this same group pretty much for the last four years and whenever it gets down to the end of the season, they always give their best effort.”

Junior Cody Curtsinger was the only male Titan to qualify for state in his first year running cross country. He placed 14th in 18:42.24.

“He’s really come along in his first year running,” said Teets. “I can’t wait until next year. He’s really going to bring his times down. It’s great having one of our boys go to state this year after a long absence.”

The Lady Titans and Curtsinger will be competing at the state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Kentucky Horse Park.

The Class AA boys meet is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and the girls meet will begin at 12:15 p.m.