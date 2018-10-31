Burgin XC heading back to state meet

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs are making their way back to state after a strong performance at the Region 5 Class A meet in Danville on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Avery Harmon and Rebecca Biggs individually qualified, while the boys team qualified by finishing fourth overall.

Harmon was the top finishing Lady Bulldog, placing 18th in 23:15.50. Biggs placed 29th in 24:09.60.

Three other Lady Bulldogs competed and finished at the meet.

Freshman Kenzie Humber placed 40th in 25:03.07, Ellie Jenkins finished 43rd in 25:23.10, Kaylee McCray came in 60th in 27:04.98.

“Our high school girls team had a fantastic year and we are so excited what the future will hold for them individually and as a team,” said Head Coach Bryan Vandiviere. “Rebecca (Biggs) and Avery (Harmon) both had great races Saturday against a very talented group of girls in our region. The girls ran the race that they needed to on a tough course, and I can’t wait to see what they do at state.”

Senior Daylan Vandiviere was the top male Bulldog to place, coming in 13th place in 19:04.18. Six other Bulldogs competed at the region meet.

Freshman John Boursaw placed 17th in 19:26. 10, senior Drew Hatfield placed 18th in 19:32.89, eighth grader Brendan Stanley finished 34th in 20:06.52, senior Ethan Kestler came in 56th in 22:21.55, seventh grader Jacob Taylor placed 68th in 25:21.43 and seventh grader Seth Hatfield came in 73rd in 32:11.07.

“This season marks the sixth year for our seniors returning to state and first time for some of our runners,” said Vandiviere. “The majority of our boys’ team is very young with a great future ahead of them. Each one of them ran a great race and were able to perform at the time we needed it the most.”

The boys and girls Class A state meet will be held at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The boys will run at 9:30 a.m., while the girls will follow at 10:15 a.m.