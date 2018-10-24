Burgin with strong showing at Mercer All-Comers

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs competed at the Mercer All-Comers meet at Anderson Dean Park on Thursday, Oct. 18.

They placed third overall among males, didn’t place in the top three overall among females, but had a strong finishing nonetheless.

The Bulldogs also celebrated senior night for two of their own. Drew Hatfield and Daylan Vandiviere were honored after the race, in front of family and friends, for their time and dedication to their cross country careers.

Freshman Avery Harmon was the top female finisher for Burgin, coming in third place in 23:12.

The two runners who finished after Harmon were also Bulldogs. Freshman Kenzie Humber came in fourth place in 23:40 and freshman Ellie Jenkins finished fifth place in 23:46.

Freshman John Boursaw led the way for Burgin among male runners. He finished in fourth place in 19:15. Henry Clay’s Marcelo Niebuhr took home first place in 19:04.

Head Coach Bryan Vandiviere was happy with the way his team competed.

“We are proud of the progress the team has made this year,” he said. “All of our runners have shown improvements and competing at the level wee need at this time of year.”

Vandiviere also talked about his two seniors and what they’ve meant to the program.

“I can’t say enough about our two seniors this year, Drew (Hatfield) and Daylan (Vandiviere). Combined, Drew and Daylan have been with the program for a total of 24 years,” said Vandiviere. “Bringing so much leadership to our younger runners on the team has been vital to the success of the program. Both have been a cornerstone of the program, but we are very excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Over the years, Hatfield and Vandiviere have competed in five state championships, with hopes of getting to a sixth this season.

The Bulldogs will be competing at the regional meet on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Admiral Stadium.

Girls at set to start at 10:30 a.m., and the boys at 11:15 a.m.

Full Burgin results are listed below.

MALE:

(4) John Boursaw – 19:15

(11) Brendan Stanley – 20:34

(28) Daylan Vandiviere – 23:12

(32) Joshua Biggs – 24:32

(38) Seth Hatfield – 28:20

FEMALE:

(3) Avery Harmon – 23:12

(4) Kenzie Humber – 23:40

(5) Ellie Jenkins – 23:46

Burgin will be back on the course on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the region meet in Danville. Follow @HburgHerald on twitter throughout next week to see updates on race times.

PHOTOS BY ARPAN DIXIT: