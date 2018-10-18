Central Kentucky Conference results

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans and Burgin Bulldogs boys and girls’ cross country teams both competed in the Central Kentucky Conference meet on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Anderson Dean Park.

The Titans finished eighth overall on the boy’s side and seventh overall on the girl’s side. Burgin boys did not place in the top 10, while Burgin girls finished ninth overall.

Haley Blevins was the top female finisher for Mercer County, placing fourth with a time of 21:07.

Cody Curtsinger was the top male Titan to finish, placing 15th in 18:50.

Avery Harmon was the top female finisher for Burgin, coming in 28th place in 24:11.

Daylan Hodges was the highest finishing Burgin male, placing 16th in 19:01.

Full Mercer County and Burgin results are listed below.

Female:

(4) Haley Blevins – Mercer County (21:07)

(25) Emma Leitenberger – Mercer County (23:34)

(28) Avery Harmon – Burgin (24:11)

(30) Erin Darland – Mercer County (24:18)

(33) Rebecca Biggs – Burgin (24:29)

(38) Ellie Jenkins – Burgin (24:57)

(42) Kenzie Humber – Burgin (25:06)

(49) Brianna Wimsatt – Mercer County (25:42)

(54) Madison King – Mercer County (26:11)

(62) Kaylee McCray – Burgin (28:07)

(64) Corban Profitt – Mercer County (28:27)

Male:

(15) Cody Curtsinger – Mercer County (18:50)

(16) Daylan Hodges – Burgin (19:01)

(22) Drew Hatfield – Burgin (19:23)

(26) John Boursaw – Burgin (19:27)

(30) Noah Hicks – Mercer County (19:48)

(69) Luke Gagnon – Mercer County (21:47)

(77) Carter Edelen – Mercer County (22:31)

(94) Jacob Coleman – Mercer County (24:30)

