Truth And Consequences On Oct. 23

Students Learn The High Cost Of Getting High

More than 250 sophomores from Mercer and Burgin will participate in “Truth and Consequences: The Choice is Yours” on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mercer County Senior High School.

The purpose of the annual program is to allow students to see the consequences of drug and alcohol abuse.

Students will visit three or more community agencies or officials to learn the consequences of using drugs.

Truth and Consequences is a role-playing event where students will be given a scenario related to drug or alcohol use.

Parents, friends and community volunteers are invited to accompany students through the role-play.

If parents are unable to attend, a volunteer will be appointed to play the role of parent.

Organizers say they will need over 75 volunteers to staff the professional booths and serve as guides for the students.

During the event, students may meet with the county attorney, the jailer, judge, the coroner, court designated workers, treatment providers, city and county law enforcement, ministers, pharmacists, principals, school resource officers as well as officials from the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Mercer County Health Department, the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital, and the Kentucky State Police.

Students will also learn about drug testing and early intervention programs. There will also be a drunk simulation with golf carts.

For more information, contact Dana Anderson, Mercer County Cooperative extension agent for 4-H Youth Development at Dana.anderson@uky.edu or by phone at 734-4378.

