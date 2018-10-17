Mercer County Public Library Hosts Job Fair On Oct. 26

Library Plans To Host Job Fair And Help Fair

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Public Library will host a job fair on Friday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a help fair on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 1-4 p.m.

“We want to help the workers recently displaced by layoffs and the community as a whole,” said Tracy Mundy, adult and teen programmer. “We are overwhelmed by how many employers are willing to come out and participate.”

Mundy said this fair is not just for workers displaced but also for anyone unemployed or underemployed. A sack lunch will be provided by Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

The help fair is for anyone applying for aid and will be held Nov. 2.

Assistance will be available to those needing help filling out paperwork or those unaware of the different programs available.

For more information, call 734-3680 Ext. 102.

