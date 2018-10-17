Admirals blow past Titans in the first round of region

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

All good things come to an end.

The three-year reign for the Mercer County Titans (7-11-2) boy’s soccer team in the 12th region came to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 16, in a 4-0 loss to the Danville Admirals (17-1-1), in the first round of the region tournament, hosted by West Jessamine High School.

The Admirals were lead by Alec McAllister, who scored two goals, one on a penalty kick. Gabe Cisneros and Nathan Hazlett scored one goal each to round out the scoring.

The Titans had their opportunities throughout the game, but were unable to convert.

Kola Raskin, Marcus Lewis, Johnny Johnston, Angelo Ontiveros, Sam Warren, Andrew Turpin, Luke Dean and Jacob Cruz played their last high school game against the Admirals.

That senior class goes down as the only one in Titan soccer history to appear in three straight state tournaments.

“I told them that they can’t hang their heads on this game,” said an emotional Head Coach Doug McClain. “They’ve left behind a great legacy that saw them go to three straight state tournaments and that can’t be taken away from them. This senior class has set the bar high for the future.”

The Admirals were looking for revenge. It was the Titans who knocked them out of the region tournament last year in Somerset en route to their third straight region title.

It’s safe to say the Admirals got their revenge in the biggest way.

The Titans end their season with a 7-12-1 record, going 5-6 in region play and 3-3 in district play.

“Soccer can be an ugly game. Sometimes the ball bounces in and sometimes it doesn’t,” said McClain. “We knew they were going to be tough. They are a really good team. Once we got settled, it was too late. But overall, this season has been great. We’ve had our ups and down like every team. We’ve played a very tough schedule and I think that will help us next season. It’s been fun to coach a great group of kids.”

SEASON STATS:

Goals: Marcus Lewis 16, Andrew Turpin 12, Luke Dean 5, Hunter Booth 5, Jamie Bordeaux 4, Angelo Ontiveros 2, Nate Randall 1, Taylor Booth 1, Kola Raskin 1, Sammy Berger 1, John Beaven 1, Johnny Johnston 1.

Assists: Jamie Bordeaux 7, Hunter Booth 4, Marcus Lewis 3, James Johnston 3, Angelo Ontiveros 2, John Beaven 1, Sammy Berger 1, Job Aparcio 1, Taylor Booth 1, Luke Dean 1, Jeron Winchester 1, Andrew Turpin 1.

Clean sheets/games: Chris Day 2/15.

Saves/goals allowed: Aiden West 26/11, Chris Day 24/10, Sam Warren 2/3.

