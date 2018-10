Eva Mae Stine, 92, of Harrodsburg, widow of Joseph Buford Stine died Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 4, 1925 in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Guster Burton and Cordie Carr Jenkins.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.