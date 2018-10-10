Where To Scare Up Some Halloween Fun In Mercer County

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

This Halloween there are a slew of events for all ages in Mercer County.

There are many events from the scary turns and startling frights of Devine’s Field of Horror and Old Fort Harrod State Park’s Haunted Frontier to trick-or-treating and the Spooktacular Halloween Parade.

Below is a list of some of the horrifying things events that will happen in Mercer County this Halloween.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is holding a BOO Cruise. Wear a costume, enter the costume contest, hear a spooky story, play games, enjoy light refreshments and festive decorations on this family friendly cruise. All ages welcome. Children must be present with adult supervisor.

Tickets: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under

Friday, Oct. 26

Trick or Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening trek along the village road, gathering treats and take a hay ride. Attendees can also enjoy live music, food, and warm up by the bonfires. There will also be craft stations, selfie stations and a costume contest. Tickets are $5 per person, ages 3 and up.

Saturday, Oct. 27

The Spooktacular Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Main Street will be closed to all traffic for the festivities.

There will be a pumpkin decorating contest with cash prizes for the top three winners in the carved and uncarved categories. The contest begins at 5:30 at the Mercer County Judicial Center on Main Street.

Decorated pumpkins, both carved and uncarved, must be delivered by 5 p.m. to the judicial center for judging. For more information, contact the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program at 613-8737 or 734-6811.

The Studio G “Thriller” Dancers will perform following the Spooktacular Halloween Parade.

A pumpkin scooping contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. in front of the judicial center.

A costume contest will be held at 5:45 p.m. The categories will be three years and under, ages four to ten and age 11 and up. A pet costume contest will begin at 6 p.m.

These events are free to attend and enter. Harrodsburg First is looking for participants to walk in the parade or build a float.

Contact the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program at 734-6811 or 613-8737 for more information.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

The Night of the Great Pumpkin will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. The streets will be closed to all traffic. Downtown shops and vendors will hand out candy to children ages 12 and under.

The Studio G “Thriller Dancers” will roam Main Street, performing three times: in front of Studio G at 6:15 p.m., at La Fonda at 6:30 p.m. and in front of the Mercer County Judicial Center at 6:45 p.m. The final performance will include an entire set of songs and dancing.

Trick or treating for Mercer County will be from 5–8 p.m. Trick or treating for Burgin will be from 6–8 p.m.

Multiple Night Events

Old Fort Harrod State Park will present the annual Haunted Frontier. The gates will open at dusk nightly from Friday, Oct. 26, through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Admission is $7. For more information, call 734-3314.