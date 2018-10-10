General Election Candidate Forums On Oct. 22, 23 And 25

Meet The Candidates Before The Election

Three general election candidate forums will be held on Monday, Oct. 22, and Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Lions Park Community Center and a third on Thursday, Oct. 25, in the Burgin School cafeteria. The forums will start with an opportunity to meet the candidates at 6 p.m. The forums will go live on WHBN at 7 p.m.

The following candidates have been invited to participate in the forums:

Monday, Oct. 22

PVA candidates Jessica Elliott and David L. Best; county clerk candidates Rodney Compton and Chris Horn; sheriff candidates Kevin D. Bugg and Ernie Kelty; jailer candidates Bret “Chambo” Chamberlain and William Moore; district four magistrate candidates George R. Jones and Donnie Webb; district three constable candidates Greg Collier and Steve Peyton.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

U.S. House of Representatives candidates Brett Guthrie, Hank Linderman and Thomas A. Loecken; state senate candidates Tom Buford and Carolyn Dupont; state representative candidates Kim King and Cathy Carter; Mercer County Board of Education district two candidates Larry Yeager, Catherine Lowry and Patrick Branam; Mercer County Board of Education district three candidates Andrew Jackson Miner and Billy G. Montgomery; Harrodsburg mayoral candidates Eddie Long and Art Freeman.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Burgin mayoral candidates James Caldwell and George Hensley; Burgin City Council candidates John “Skippy” Stamp, David Caldwell, Melissa Ann Bailey, Lisa A. Hisle, David R. Peavler, Crystal Peavler, Sindicat “Sid” Dunn, Jamie Keebortz, Tamica Lynn, Frances Hayslett Cord, Joseph Monroe and write-in candidate Sandy Rogers; Burgin Independent School District candidates Robert “Bob” Clark Sr., Katrina Sexton, Bryan Vandiviere, Darryl G. Peavler II, Shelby Martin, Zack Gross, Mary Jo Lawson and Tressa T. Brown.

All candidates will have up to two minutes to answer questions from moderator Earl Motzer and two minutes to make closing statements. The candidates will not be able to ask each other questions and there will be no questions from the audience.

Questions may be submitted up to one hour before the forums start by calling, texting or emailing Democrat Party Chair Neila Monroe at 859-319-3558 or nvmonroe@att.net; or Republican Party Chair Roxanna Parks at 859-265-0771 or merceems701@hotmail.com. They will choose which questions will be asked.

Sponsors are the Democratic and Republican Parties, Hometown Radio WHBN, the Harrodsburg Herald, Best Sound Around and Rockensmith Sounds.

“This is another great opportunity for citizens to learn more about the candidates in preparation for casting their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 6,” said April Ellis, publisher of the Harrodsburg Herald, and Robert Wagner, general manager of Hometown Radio WHBN in a joint statement.

The forums will be broadcast live on WHBN and streamed on the worldwide web at www.hometownlive.net.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.