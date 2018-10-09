Thomas Coleman

Thomas Clelland Coleman IV, 88, died peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2018, surrounded by his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, his daughters Richmond VanArsdall Coleman, Selena Sadler Coleman and Gladys Coleman Haralu (Mego), and step sons Earl Patrick Dean and James Hadden Dean (Robin). Grandchildren are Jessica, Lindsay and Selena Haralu, and step grandchildren are Garrett, Luke and Abby Dean.

Thomas was pre-deceased by his first wife, Selena Hinson Coleman, one daughter Christy and his sisters, Helen Coleman, Sara Edwards, Gladys Ebert and Betty Booth Cole.

“T.C.,” as he was affectionately called, was born August 10, 1930, in Harrodsburg to the late Thomas Clelland and Gladys VanArsdall Coleman III. He was educated at Harrodsburg High School and later at Davidson College in North Carolina where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He studied there on a scholarship and played basketball for the Davidson Wildcats as a Center. Like so many others, his college years were interrupted by service to his country. He returned to Davidson where he continued to play basketball until graduation. He remained a Davidson Wildcat fan all his life. An athlete to his core, he had played football and basketball for Harrodsburg as well.

His career in sales spanned many states: New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, the latter being his home for approximately 30 years. He still retains a home and business there. Brought up by a devout Christian mother, he never forgot that faith. As long as his health allowed, T.C. and Betty often attended services in the church where his daughter Gladys serves as senior Pastor. T.C. was a dynamic, handsome, witty man who will be missed by his wife, family and many friends.

Our family wishes to thank his caregivers Loretta Claunch and Gloria Dye for their incredible empathy and service.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Harrodsburg Christian Church with Mego Haralu officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Harrodsburg Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 305 S. Main St, Harrodsburg, Ky, 40330, The Harrodsburg Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Main St., Harrodsburg, Ky 40330 and/or the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, 312 S. Main St., Harrodsburg, Ky 40330. We love them all.

Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.

