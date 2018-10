Raymond Leonard Tarter, 77, of Danville, died Oct. 2, 2018, at Central Baptist Hospital.

Born June 1, 1941, in Edmonson County, he is the son of the late Hoyt Herbert and Rosa Nell Morris Tarter.

He was a graduate from Brownsville High School, attended Western Kentucky University, was of the Baptist faith, served in the United States Air Force during the Cuban Missile crisis and was owner of JobMaster Rental.