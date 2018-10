Louis T. “Bugger” Anderson, 55, of Burgin, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born Sept. 19, 1963, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Louis Robb and the late Joyce Vinyard Anderson.

He was a partner in Andersons Used Cars and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.