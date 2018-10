Johnnie H. Sims, 75, of Harrodsburg, husband of Judith Pulliam Sims, died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at his home.

Born Aug. 17, 1943, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Phyllis Robinson Sims of Louisville and the late Joseph Timothy Sims.

He was an employee of Central Rock Company for 13 years and operated Sims Cistern Cleaning and Repair Company for 30 years.