Imogene A. Cornish, 71, wife of William Cornish, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sept. 3, 1947, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Lee and Minnie Katherine Goodlett Alsman.

She was a retired Shakertown employee and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.