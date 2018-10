Danny Ray Britton, 66, of Harrodsburg, husband of Sharon Perkins Britton, died on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born July 29, 1952, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Davis H. and Thelma Louise Graham Britton.

He was a self-employed farmer and was a member of the Light House Assembly of God.