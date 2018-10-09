Alvin Slaven By Harrodsburg Herald | October 9, 2018 | 0 Alvin Gene Slaven, 62, of Mackville, husband of Rosemary Warner Slaven died Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Mackville. Born April 8, 1956, in Lexington, he was the son of the late William Earnest and Ruby Malone Slaven. He was a construction worker. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Louis Anderson October 9, 2018 | No Comments » Thomas Coleman October 9, 2018 | No Comments » Imogene Cornish October 9, 2018 | No Comments » Danny Britton October 9, 2018 | No Comments » Helena Davis October 9, 2018 | No Comments »