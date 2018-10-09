Alvin Slaven

Alvin Gene Slaven, 62, of Mackville, husband of Rosemary Warner Slaven died Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Mackville.

Born April 8, 1956, in Lexington, he was the son of the late William Earnest and Ruby Malone Slaven.

He was a construction worker.

