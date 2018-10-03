Rockcastle defeats Mercer in two sets

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County (6-16) volleyball team’s struggles continued Monday, Oct. 1, when they fell to Rockcastle County (15-14) in two sets, 2-0 (25-18, 25-16).

Freshman Haven Six led the team with two aces and nine assists, junior Jaclyn Devine was the top player in kills with six and blocks with one for the Lady Titans. Senior Tamara Bartleson was the top Lady Titan in digs with eight.

“That was not a good game for us. We really struggled,” said Head Coach Lynn Flach. “Our offense could not find the holes. We just kept hitting it out of bounds or into the net. We didn’t finish a lot of plays. We struggled with serving and we weren’t low on defense.”

The Lady Titans fell to 6-14 in region play after the loss. They hold a record of 2-4 in district play.

Flach knows that her team is capable of winning big games, but everyone has to buy in. She’s talked about moving on to the next point all season and not letting one point define a player.

The Lady Titans will get back to work and try to play their best volleyball heading into postseason play.

“This was definitely not one of our better games, but we will get refocused and hopefully see the Mercer County team I’m used to watching,” said Flach.

The Lady Titans will be back on the court today, Thursday, Oct. 4, as they travel to Lincoln County for the final game of the regular season at 7 p.m.

