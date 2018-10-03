Names Suggested For Tourist Commission

Robert Moore

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Hotel and Restaurant Association has named candidates to serve on the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission.

In August, the tourist commission expelled three members, including Dixon Dedman, because they did live in Mercer County.

However, state law allows representatives appointed by a hotel and restaurant association to live outside the county.

The association devised a list of candidates during an informational meeting for owners and operators of local restaurants, hotels and motels. The meeting was held Monday, Oct. 1, at the Kentucky Fudge Company.

Tim Kazimer, who owns Kentucky Fudge with his wife, Jennifer, said the association was active when they started their restaurant 13 years ago, but it has not been active for years.

“It just sort of went into a dormancy,” Kazimer said. He said the group plans to elect officers in the next meeting.

He said a list of six names has been sent to Judge-Executive Milward Dedman.

So far, Mark Morris, owner of JVM Motorsports, and Tia Taylor have been appointed to fill the vacancies on the tourist commission. Morris represents the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce while Taylor represents local lodging.

Judge Dedman said he and Mayor Eddie Long are excited to see the hotel and restaurant association be reestablished.

“It’s their industry,” Dedman said. “We feel like they should submit the names.”

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Diamond Point Welcome Center.

