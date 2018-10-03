Mercer County bass fishing underway

Arpan Dixit

The inaugural season for Mercer County bass fishing is finally underway.

The Bradley Roy HS Open took place at Herrington Lake on the foggy morning of Saturday, Sept. 29.

Despite not having any weigh-ins, the Titans and their head coach were glad to get the season underway, even after a lengthy delay.

“We had five boats that made it out to our first tournament,” said Head Coach Periann Blair. “It was really foggy on Saturday. We were on a delay for quite some time. Safety is the most important part of having these kid out on the lake. Herrington is a very hard lake to fish.”

Gabe Blair, Jackson Abrams, Cameron Owens, Brayson Claunch, Hope Lanham, JC Howard, Matthew Lee and Gavin Matthews represented the Titans in the tournament.

“My kids represented Mercer County very well,” said Blair. “I am so proud of them. We are looking forward to a great year and to see where this sport will take my kids and Mercer County Senior High School.”

Blair said the Titans will be competing in two more tournaments in the fall.

The Titans will be back on the water Saturday, Oct. 27, when they travel to Cumberland.

The last tournament of the fall season will be on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Green Lake.

“I am super blessed to have a great group of kids that are living up to the Mercer County expectations,” said Blair. “We have practiced and the kids get along great,” she said. “Words can’t express how proud I am of these kids working hard on Saturday. I also want to thank my boat captains and parents as well. Getting these kids out on the water takes a lot of work on their part too.”