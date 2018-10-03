Have A High Old Time At Oktoberfest, Oct. 12-14

Organizers Hope Third Annual Festival Will Be Bigger And Better

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The third annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for Oct. Friday, 12, through Sunday, Oct. 14. The event promises good food, music, family fun entertainment as well as a variety of beer.

Julie Wagner, executive director of Harrodsburg First Main Street Program, expects things to be bigger and better this year with the event’s new layout, lower prices and additional sponsors.

“We looked at the layout over the last two years and have tried to make it easier to find things,” said Wagner. “We will also have a very visible fest house in the grass lot on Poplar and Main with our new sponsor, Commonwealth Credit.”

Wagner said eight food vendors, five sweet vendors, 11 bands and 20 different beers will participate in the event. Old Towne Park will house games while inflatables will be available at the top of the hill on Main Street and music and tables will line the bottom of the hill.

“The children’s area, Kinderland, will have inflatables available at a significantly lower cost than previous years,” said Wagner. “The event is free and you can come out and listen to music and enjoy it without buying a thing.”

Wagner said her favorite part of the event was seeing the community come together and socialize.

The headlining band will be “Born Cross-Eyed,” a Grateful Dead cover band who will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 9:15 p.m. The additional band lineup is as follows:

On Friday, Oct. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. B Square, 7 p.m. Donnie Brook and 9 p.m. PowerPlay. On Saturday, Oct. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. Mike Archer, noon No Fences, 2 p.m. NVRMND, 4 p.m. Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, 6:30 p.m. Bootsie and Funkablity and at 9:15 Born Cross-Eyed. On Sunday, Oct. 14, Michael Evces begins at noon while Southern Soul plays at 2:30 p.m.

Harrodsburg First is offering compensation for civic or nonprofit organizations that wish to volunteer. The volunteers must come through an organization and the compensation is for the organization not the individual. Some jobs require STARS Training and have age requirements but other jobs with no age or training required are available.

For more information on Oktoberfest, including volunteer opportunities, visit the website www.oktoberfestharrodsburg.com.