Fall Cleanup Set For Oct. 15–19

Burgin and Harrodsburg will hold their fall cleanups Monday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 19.

Burgin

All items must be put out for trash pickup at the curb by Thursday, Oct. 18. If trash is not out when the garbage truck runs on Friday, Oct. 19, it will not be picked up later, city officials say.

Items that will not be picked up: tires, batteries, liquid waste (paint, oils, etc.), medical waste, hazardous waste and freon containing appliances. Mattresses and box springs must be wrapped in plastic and sealed or they will not be picked up. Brush and limbs must be in bundles no longer than four feet and no heavier than 50 pounds.

Burgin residents can call city hall for more information Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., at 748-5220.

Harrodsburg

Residents are advised to put items on the curb during their regular pickup days.

Items that will not be picked up include: construction debris, car batteries, old tires and free liquids—gasoline or liquid paint. Paint will be accepted if mixed with cat litter.

For more information, residents can call M&M Sanitation at 859-936-0957.

