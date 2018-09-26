Argument On Manns Road Ends In Shooting

Shooter In Custody, Victim In Hospital

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting this weekend.

The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. at 456 Manns Road, according to the arrest citation. Richard Rowlette, 56, fired three shots from a 9mm handgun, the first two landing at the feet of Joshua Dickerson, 33. The third struck him in the back as he turned away. Dickerson and Rowlette were engaged in a dispute on the back porch of the house when the shooting started.

“Apparently there was an argument that led up to this,” said Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty, who responded to the complaint along with three deputies.

Kelty said both the shooter and the victim lived at the house on Manns Road. The sheriff said Rowlette called 911. According to the arrest citation, officers believe he was under the influence at the time of the shooting.

Dickerson was transported to the Albert B. Chandler Hospital UK HealthCare Emergency Room for treatment of life-threatening injuries according to the citation.

Rowlette was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault and 1st degree wanton endangerment. He is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond according to the jail website.

Dep. Matt Swabey is the arresting officer, with support from Sheriff Kelty and Deputies Bill Cruce and Chuck Bugg. Mercer County Fire Protection District and Mercer County EMS also responded to the incident.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.