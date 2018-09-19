Cruising For Autism In Salvisa On Oct. 6

Old Bridge General Store Sponsors Car Show For Autism Speaks

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

A car show to benefit Autism Speaks is being held Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Old Bridge General Store in Salvisa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The organizers are donating all proceeds to the charity.

“Autism Speaks was the largest, most available charity for autism I could find,” said Tim Wells, who is organizing the event. “My son is on the spectrum and I feel like it is a cause that needs support and more understanding since it is so prevalent today.”

Autism spectrum, also known as autism spectrum disorder, is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is called a “developmental disorder” because symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life. Bringing awareness to autism is important to Wells, who has noticed a lack of fathers attend autism support groups.

“It is noticeable that most of the people participating in the groups are moms,” said Wells. “Most of the moms say that the dads couldn’t handle it.”

Wells thinks it’s important to raise awareness and understanding of the condition.

The event will have 1950s style music and atmosphere. Trophies will be presented for the top 10 people’s choice awards.

Wells worked with the owners of the Old Bridge General store for space and to help provide food.

“It really will be classic themed, with burgers, fries and old-fashioned floats,” said Kirk Laytart, manager of the Old Bridge General Store No 2. “We are hoping to have a crowd.”

“I hope this event is successful,” said Wells. “I hope we can do it often.”

For more information, visit their facebook page at Old-Bridge-General-Store-2.

