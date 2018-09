Norma Jean Middleton Tarter, 76, of Stanford, died Sunday, Sep. 16, 2018, at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford.

Born Aug. 15, 1942, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late George Andrew and Ona Mae Hiter Middleton.

She retired from Square D, was a member of Salt River Baptist Church in Boyle County and attended Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford.