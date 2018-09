James Alan Motley, 54, husband of Denise Michele Tatum Motley, died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at his residence.

Born June 12, 1964, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late James J. and Cora Sue Kurtz Motley.

He was a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church, was a welder and began volunteer firefighting at Burgin and later at Shakertown Station 13.