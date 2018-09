Rev. J.W. Knight, 90, of Steele, husband of Helen Goss Knight, died on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Born Nov. 15, 1927, in Coffee County, Alabama, he was the son of the late Willie and Valda Knight.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, ,wasa graduate of Campbellsville University, and served as a pastor in the local area.