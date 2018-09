Geneva McFerron Pulliam, 76, widow of Hershel Pullum, died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born Jan. 4, 1942, in Sand Springs, she was the daughter of the late William Andrew and Nancy McDaniel McFerron.

She was a member of the Herrington Lake Pentecostal Church and retired after Twenty-Seven Years from Corning Glass as a Glass Inspector.