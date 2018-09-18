Doris Binion

Doris June Britton Binion, 78, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. 

Born Feb. 4, 1940, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Archie Marion and Mable Britton. 

She was a homemaker and an artist.

