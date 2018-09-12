Mercer Cross Country Hope For Another Run At Championship

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports

@harrodsburgherald.com

Getting back to state is always the goal if you have competed at that high level before. The 2018 season is no different for the Mercer County boys and girls cross country team.

Junior Haley Blevins is one of the strongest runners in the state of Kentucky, finishing third place at the state meet a season ago.

Head Coach David Teets said Blevins, Emma Leitenberger, Clayra Darnell and Erin Darland are the top runners on the girls side.

Darnell placed 50th at state last seaason, Leitenberger finished 125th, Darland came in 136th, Madison King finished 182nd, Brianna Wimsatt placed 187th and Corban Profitt finished 198th.

Expect these girls to compete with the best in 2018 and earn their spot at state in November.

“I expect our girls team to make it back to state,” said Teets. “These girls know what to do so that makes my job a little easier,” Teets said with a smile.

The Lady Titans finished 16th overall at state in 2017.

On the boys side, Teets said Carter Edelen, Luke Gagnon, Jacob Coleman and Noah Hicks will be the seniors leaders for the team who will be looking to make it back to state after not qualifying a season ago.

Noah Curtsinger is not a senior, but is expected to be at the top of a lot of races this season.

“This is the biggest team I’ve had in a few years on both sides,” said Teets.

To qualify for state, the Titans must finish in the top three at the regional meet. They will be able to take seven runners to state.

Here is the Mercer County Titans cross country schedule:

9/4 – Woodford All Comers

9/8 – E.G. Plummer Meet

9/11 – Home meet

9/20 – Boyle County Invitational

9/22 – Wayne County Invitational

9/25 – Central Kentucky Conference

9/29 – Greater Louisville Classic

10/2 – Home meet

10/6 – Lexington Catholic Invitational

10/16 – Home meet

10/20 – Meet of Champions

10/27 – Regional meet

11/3 – State meet

At the most recent meet the E.G. Plummer meet in Danville, Blevins finished in third place as the top girl runner for Mercer County. Curtsinger was the top boy finisher for the Titans placing in 16th place.

In the first meet of the season, the Woodford Al Comers, Blevins finished in first place in the 5K as the top girls finisher. And just like the first meet, Curtsinger was the top boy finisher for the Titans, placing seventh.

Mercer County will be back on the course Thursday, Sept. 20, for the Boyle County Invitational.