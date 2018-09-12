Blevins takes first place at Mercer All-Comers; Curtsinger second for boys

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans and Burgin Bulldogs both competed at the Mercer All-Comers track meet on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Anderson Dean Park.

Mercer’s Haley Blevins finished in first place among the girls, with a time of 21:01 in the 5k. Emma Leitenberger came in fourth place for the Lady Titans with a time of 23:15. Cody Curtsinger placed second among the boys in 18:43, behind Anderson County’s Pierce Mason. Noah Hicks was the next highest boy finisher for the Titans coming in at 12th in 20:57.

Burgin’s John Boursaw was the top finisher for the Bulldogs, coming in third place with a time of 19:53. Drew Hatfield was the next highest finisher for the Bulldogs, placing fifth in 20:22. Avery Harmon was the top girls finisher for Burgin, placing seventh in 23:55.

Mercer girls finished in first place, the boys finished in third behind Danville and Anderson County. Burgin boys did not place in the top four, while the girls placed fourth.

Full Mercer girls results:

(1) Haley Blevins (21:01)

(4) Emma Leitenberger (23:15)

(13) Erin Darland (26:14)

(18) Brianna Wimsatt (27:06)

(25) Madison King (28:52)

(30) Corban Profitt (31:20)

Full Burgin girls results:

(7) Avery Harmon (23:55)

(14) Kenzie Humber (26:16)

(16) Rebecca Biggs (26:19)

(19) Kaylee McCray (27:29)

(20) Ellie Jenkins (27:35)

(27) Anderson Taylor (29:39)

Full Mercer boys results:

(2) Cody Curtsinger (18:43)

(12) Noah Hicks (20:57)

(15) Carter Edelen (21:15)

(20) Luke Gagnon (22:32)

(32) Jacob Coleman (26:10)

Full Burgin boys results:

(3) John Boursaw (19:53)

(5) Drew Hatfield (20:22)

(14) Daylan Hodges (21:11)

(18) Brenden Stanley (21:45)