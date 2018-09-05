Dress For Success Fashion Show On Sept. 29

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Dress for Success is holding their second annual fashion show on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is a collaboration by four counties to help people find employment by build resumes and learning interview skills. They also help clients dress for success by providing one interview outfit. The program is geared toward low-income individuals, but anyone is welcome to seek help.

Each county has an individual office, but the counties of Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln and Garrard have come together for this annual event.

“Dress for Success is a gender friendly organization,” said Donna Linton, Mercer County’s community developer. “Dunn’s BBQ is partially catering the event and Mercer County native Chrys Jones will be one of our male models.”

The fashion show will have door prizes and a catered lunch along with community developers available to answer questions.

“This year we will be including scrubs, which is exciting,” said Melissa Aldridge, Lincoln County community developer. “They are being provided by Scrubs and Such.”

Dress for Success provides each client with professional attire to secure employment, along with programs that provide lasting skills in finding employment.

“The majority of businesses in Garrard County gave items for the door prizes,” said Gay Henry, Garrard County community developer. “All the counties have really come together.”

“Transportation is available for those who need it,” said Sara Clark, regional manager for Dress for Success. The event is being held at First Baptist Church, located at 1570 N. Danville Bypass in Danville.

For more information contact Linton at the Mercer County Blue Grass Community Action Partnership at 1475 Louisville Road or call 734-9549.

