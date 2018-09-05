Children Blessed With Sweets

Jennifer Marsh

Sweet Blessings is a non-profit ministry that makes birthday cakes for children who are living in poverty, facing a life-threatening illness or have special needs.

They are a volunteer organization that caters to children 4-17 that are recommended by a school, church or social service in Mercer or surrounding counties.

Since school started, they are slammed with orders and are in desperate need of volunteers.

Sweet Blessings was founded in 2011 by Ashley Gann and has grown from making 153 cakes in their first year to 2,730 last year.

“All the cakes are made by volunteers,” said Linda J. Johnson, volunteer at Sweet Blessings. “This past week, volunteers in Harrodsburg made five birthday cakes for children who are referred to Sweet Blessings from official agencies.”

Volunteers are needed to bake, frost and decorate the birthday cakes. Those without baking skills can volunteer too. They also need help to wash dishes, organize supplies and ingredients, box up the cakes, and transporting cakes.

All cakes are made with a specific child in mind and decorated in his or her favorite colors, hobbies or sports teams.

Volunteers for Mercer County meet on Thursdays at Ellers Memorial Baptist Church, located at 446 Cogar Ave.

For more information, visit www.sweetblessingscakes.org.

