Teaching Tomorrow’s Teachers Today

Mercer County Students Learn How To Be Educators

The principles of teaching class at Mercer County Senior High School is helping students gain teaching experience through internships and college level courses sponsored through Moorehead State University.

Miranda Goodlett instructs her students on all aspects of teaching, including creating lesson plans and managing classrooms. The class also provides students with internships within Mercer County schools to really give them the teaching experience.

The class is offered to only juniors and seniors and Goodlett believes it is a good opportunity to show the students the reality of teaching. She explains that some students have decided within the course the profession isn’t for them while others develop a deeper appreciation for teaching.

“If it wasn’t for this class I wouldn’t have realized that teaching middle school is hard,” said senior Breauna Retallick. “I know now that elementary school is where I want to teach.”

“I have always wanted to be a teacher and this class gives me the chance to experience it,” said junior Sydney Demaree.

“Teaching is my passion and these kids are our future influencers,” said Goodlett. “How wonderful it is that I have the opportunity help them achieve their goals.”

Goodlett tries to prepare her students for the difficulties within the profession.

“I really want the students to leave this class knowing if teaching is what they really want to do,” said Goodlett. “Every intern spends three days at the end, doing three full 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. days in a classroom as the teacher. It really lets them know what it is like to be an educator.”

Senior Trinity Yeast did her internship in eighth grade math class.

“It was awesome,” Yeast said. “I always wanted to teach, my father is a teacher, and it was an amazing experience.”

Goodlett tries to give her students as real of an experience as she can, including bringing in the district superintendent to provide confidentiality and harassment training like he does for the rest of the staff.

The students all agreed that teaching isn’t an easy job but they agreed it is worth the trouble.

Senior Aubrey Curtsinger spoke about why people chose to do the job despite the difficulties. “I really like it when you are helping someone understand something that they were having trouble with,” said Curtsinger. “It is the moment when they realize what you are saying, that is so joyful. It is a real accomplishment.”

