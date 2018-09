Harry McCoy, 86, of Harrodsburg, widower of Linda Mattis McCoy, died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at his home.

Born Jan. 18, 1932, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Inez Powers McCoy.

He was retired U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.