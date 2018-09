Anita Ransdell, 82, of Harrodsburg, widow of Curtis Ransdell, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 11, 1935, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Arthur and Hannah Carter Isham.

She was a retired maintenance department secretary for Kentucky State University and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church.