Second Man Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

Robert Moore

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Another man has been taken into custody in a case of child sexual abuse here in Mercer County.

Charles Lawrence, 20, of 2915 Louisville Road, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 22. Lawrence is charged with 1st-degree sexual abuse of a minor child, a class C felony.

Carl Lawrence, 45, of the same address, was served with a warrant on Monday, Aug. 20. He has been indicted for 1st-degree wanton endangerment of a minor child, a class D felony.

According to the prosecution, Charles Lawrence is being charged with subjecting a minor child under the age of 12 to sexual abuse from Oct. 6, 2015, to June 22, 2016. Carl Lawrence is being charged with allowing a minor child to be subjected to sexual contact during the same period.

Earlier this week, the Harrodsburg Herald incorrectly reported that Carl Lawrence had been indicted on both counts. Capt. Scott Elder of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Carl Lawrence, testified in both cases before the Mercer Grand Jury.

Both men are currently in custody at Boyle County Detention Center. Charles Lawrence is being held on a $10,000 no contact bond. Carl Lawrence is being held on a $5,000 no contact bond.

