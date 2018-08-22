Fun Walk For United Way Set For Sept. 14

Fundraising With Humor and Fun With .5K

You can run, walk, ride or carry a flame for half a kilometer in the Heart of Kentucky United Way marathon. Yes, half a kilometer not five kilometers. This event is sponsored by 10th Planet on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Centre College track in Danville and it is designed for everyday people to participate with humor and fun.

“A marathon is daunting, but a .5K, one lap around the track, even I can do,” said Heart of Kentucky United Way Executive Director Stephanie Blevins. “This is a great opportunity to support your community and brag to all your friends you ran a marathon. Not to mention you get a marathon sticker for your car and a T-shirt that says, ‘Because .6K Would Just Be Crazy.” All donations stay local and “make our communities a better place to live and work.”

The track, sponsored by Burkmann Nutrition, will have marked lanes for “Over Achievers,” “Under Achievers,” a “Chauffer Lane,” and a “Run the Flame.” Donate a little extra for the opportunity to Run the Flame, just like an Olympic athlete or if .5K is just too far, an additional $25 will get you a ride to the finish in a golf cart, the Mobile People Mover, sponsored by JVM Motors.

For those who do choose to walk the lap, there will be stations designed to make the lap easier: a hydration station, stretching tent, a cooling station with fans, multiple convenient rest areas, a medical tent where you can get band-Aids for those blisters, a refueling station with cupcakes, a potassium pit stop and a fudge stop.

Most importantly there is a rejuvenation station just before the finish line so runners can freshen up for their photo finish.

Proceeds from the .5K Fun Walk and Run benefit the Heart of Kentucky United Way, who operate 39 programs throughout Mercer, Boyle, Garrard and Lincoln Counties in 2018 and supported the local community with 99 cents out of every dollar collected staying to support local programs.

Entry fees are $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. Participants can come anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 to Centre College track, located at 600 West Walnut Street in Danville.

