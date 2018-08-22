CU starts athletic programs and joins USCAA

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Campbellsville University has joined the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) with their new athletics program that will include men and women’s basketball, bowling and golf on Tuesday, during their media day held at the Willows.

Michael Carter, president of Campbellsville University made the official announcement of the beginning of athletics programs at the Campbellsville University Conover Education Center in Harrodsburg and the Campbellsville University Noe Education Center in Somerset. Both regional centers will share the Maroon and White colors and Tiger mascot of the main campus.

“This is a major move for Campbellsville University,” said Carter. “We are excited for the doors of opportunity that will be open for the university and for our students.”

Wesley Carter, associate vice president for University outreach spoke about the benefits of the added athletic programs. Officials hope they will provide life-changing opportunities for their students.

Several guess speakers and student athletes talked about the importance of athletics at an address during the media day.

“I felt lost at bigger schools, I was drawn here because it was small and the professors care,” said Trey Grundy III, a junior at Campbellsville University. “I am blessed that God gave me another opportunity to play basketball.”

“We are very excited. This is historic for our university and for Harrodsburg,” said Courtney Murray regional director of athletics at Campbellsville. “We want this to be more than just athletics. I feel that is something we do well as a university is that we care for the whole person and the opportunity for our students to grow.”

The campus in Harrodsburg will compete in three sports starting this fall: bowling, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. CU Harrodsburg will play their home men’s and women’s basketball games at Burgin High School while bowling will practice at Bowlarama Lanes in Danville.

“The opportunity that Campbellsville University has given this community is immeasurable,” said John Tribble, head women’s basketball coach at CU Harrodsburg. “The slogan we have says, you do not have to be great to get started but you have to get started to be great. The athletic program here will be second to none.”

The basketball teams start practice Oct. 1 with the men’s first game being Nov. 9, the women’s first game is Oct. 25.