Burgin School Board OKs Tax Hike

Board Members Cite Uncertain State, Federal Funding

Robert Moore

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Board of Education has voted to increase the property tax rate to 0.775 per $100 in assessed value. The move comes on top of a nickel increase last year, when the tax rate for real estate and tangibles was 0.695 per $100 in assessed value. Officials say the latest tax increase will raise the district’s income by $150,000. The school board voted 4-1 to increase the tax rate, with Priscilla Harris, who said she was unhappy that Burgin now had a higher tax rate than Mercer Schools, voting against it.

The board had three options to consider: leaving the rate unchanged, taking the compensating rate—which would produce revenues equal to the year before—or a four-percent increase, which is the legal limit a school board can raise taxes without triggering a recall vote.

Chairman Bob Clark asked the board what they wanted to do. “We’re all taxpayers,” Clark said. “It’s hard to raise taxes.”

However, Clark said, it is also difficult to not take the $150,000 in extra income for the district, especially considering the uncertain future schools face where state and federal funding are concerned.

“It’s a hard call, but I think we need it,” said Vice-chairman Keith Monson. Monson moved to take the four-percent increase. Ben Bradshaw seconded.

The district will hold a public hearing on the tax rate on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the school library.

