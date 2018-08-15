Adopt A Pet At Cash A Check On Aug. 25

Free Food, Games And Get Half Of Adoption Fee Paid

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Adopt a pet day, a collaboration between Cash A Check, the Mercer County Humane Society and the Mercer County Animal Shelter, will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cash a Check located at 754 S. College Street.

The event is free and will include food, drinks, games and prizes. In addition to the event Cash A Check is offering to pay half of all adoption fees that day.

“We all love our fur babies and this is a way to bring the community together and find kitties and puppies forever homes,” said Carla Cornish, branch manager of Cash A Check.

The Animal Shelter will have a picture board of their animals that are available but the Mercer County Humane Society will be bringing cats and dogs for people to adopt on site.

“We will be bringing bunches of kittens, adults cats and few dogs,” said Karen Aubey, vice president of the Mercer County Humane Society. “

“The humane Society is taking donations and are in desperate need of volunteers,” said Aubrey. “We are looking to educate, promote and provide animal welfare in Mercer County.”

Adoption fees run $125. for dogs and $60. for cats but Cash A Check will be paying half of those fees that day.

For more information call Carla Cornish at 733-0705.

For more great stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.