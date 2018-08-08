Look Out For School Traffic

Right Turns Only On Moberly And Tapp Roads During Dropoffs and Pickups

Robert Moore

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The beginning of the school year means many things to many people, but for Harrodsburg residents living on or near Moberly Road it means one thing: the return of school traffic.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 8, officials are implementing a “right is right” traffic flow for Moberly and Tapp roads.

Any vehicle exiting the Mercer Elementary School, Mercer Intermediate School, King Middle School or Mercer County Senior High School must turn right mornings from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and afternoons from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sheriff Ernie Kelty and at least one deputy will also be on Moberly Road directing traffic. Kelty said parents who turn onto Tapp Road from the College Street intersection only need to make right hand turns to get where they need to go.

There are several reasons for the left turn ban, Kelty said.

First, it improves traffic flow, especially for northbound traffic. Secondly, it improves safety for everyone, including the officers directing traffic.

The sheriff said he was nearly struck several times last year, including one particularly close call.

“They just about clipped me,” Kelty said. “It was really close.”

But there is another reason why Kelty and his deputies are out directing traffic.

“It puts us within seconds of all four schools,” he said. “If something happens, we’ll be right there.”

But their main goal is to make sure everybody gets where they need to go.

“We’re going to work extremely hard to get people in and out as quickly and as safely as possible,” Kelty said. “We’re just asking people to be careful.”

For more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.