Teaching Seniors How To Deal With Scammers

McDowell Place of Danville will host “Senior University” on Tuesday, Aug. 28, entitled “Senior Swindles” and will be presented by Lori Farris, outreach coordinator for the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office of Senior Protection.

Senior University is an educational series offering persons over 50 years or older intellectual stimulation, cultural experiences and personal enjoyment.

Participants in the seminar “Senior Swindles” will learn about the most common frauds targeting seniors. They will learn how the schemes work and how to avoid them. Attendees are encouraged to bring suspicious mail or reports of personal phone scams to share with the group.

Farris received the National Association of Attorneys General Career Staff of the Year award in June 2018 and has implemented a program at the Kentucky State Fair called the “Rip-Off Museum” to educate Kentuckians on common scams and “Seniors Crime College” to prevent seniors from being scammed.

The program is free and begins at 10:30 a.m. and is located at 1181 Ben Ali Drive, Danville. For more information call McDowell Place of Danville at 859-239-3426.

