Relay For Life at CU-Harrodsburg

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer and Boyle Counties will join together to fight cancer at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Boyle-Mercer event on Saturday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. at the Campbellsville University–Harrodsburg Education Center. This year’s theme, appropriately enough, is “Joining Forces.”

Relay For Life is a free, family friendly community event that is open to the public and celebrates local cancer survivors, remembers those who have passed away from the disease and allows the community to fight back against cancer.

The day’s events begin at 3 p.m. with the cancer survivor dinner at the 19th Hole Restaurant at Bright Leaf Golf Resort. In order to attend, cancer survivors must RSVP by Aug. 10 by calling Donna Kirkpatrick Lewis at 859-325-6124.

Following the dinner, cancer survivors will join the public at the Relay For Life event at the Harrodsburg Education Center. In addition to honoring the survivors, this year’s event will include the traditional luminaria ceremony, which honors those who have lost the battle to cancer.

There will also be a live and silent auction, a bounce house, face painting and much more. Many Relay For Life teams will be set up with food and drinks for a donation to American Cancer Society.

In the past, Boyle and Mercer Counties have held separate events. This will be the first year the Relay For Life will be held for both counties in one event.

The proceeds will support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives by helping people stay well, helping people get well, by finding cures and fighting back against cancer.

This year, the American Cancer Society is funding $405 million dollars in 755 cancer research grants across the United States. In Kentucky, the group is funding 13 research grants totaling $7.2 million dollars.

For more information about Relay For Life contact event chair Cortney Justice at 859-319-7612.