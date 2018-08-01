Pioneer Days returning to the Fort

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Pioneer Days Festival, sponsored by the Mercer Chamber of Commerce is returning to the Old Fort Harrod on Aug. 17-19 with live music, demonstrations, food, antique cars, inflatable and over 100 vendors.

“20,000 people attended the 2017 pioneer days and it is returning because people want it back,” said Jill Cutler of Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

Pioneer Days is a familyevent that brings contests, games and entertainment to the grounds of Old Fort Harrod State Park.

“This event is growing by leaps and bounds,” said David Coleman, park manager of the Old Fort Harrod State Park. “We have new things this year thing like the Euro Bungee Jump trampolines and the video game trailer. It is an inexpensive family event.”

For more information on the event visit parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod/events.aspx or call 734-3314