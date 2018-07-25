Youth Rodeo At Triple Cross Arena

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Triple Cross Cowboy Church has scheduled a youth rodeo for Saturday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m.

Spectators are welcome to bring their chairs and enjoy a fun filled day of family friendly events including barrels, poles, goat tying, mutton busting, break away roping, team roping, chute dogging and steer riding.

All youth grades K-12 are welcome and there will be special events for pre-kindergarten. Preregistration is available through Triple Cross Cowboy Arena’s Facebook page or you can sign up on the day of the event from noon to 1 p.m.

“Triple Cross is all about God, kids, country, family, fellowship and fun,” said Maureen Laughlin, member. “Winning buckles and taking pride in their accomplishments are some of the things kids like about the rodeo and the people at Triple Cross treat everyone like family.”

Triple Cross Cowboy Church is a local youth ministry that meets on Thursday nights a 6 p.m. Horses are provided or you can bring your own. They have a rodeo once a month and have awards about every three months. All regular events are $10 and pre-kindergarten events are $5.

For more information call Rusty Kreider at 859-319-9304 or Maureen Laughlin at 937-308-6432

